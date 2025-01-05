wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Retains TNT Title Against Mark Briscoe on AEW Collision
Daniel Garcia is still the TNT champion, defeating Mark Briscoe to retain on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. The match came very close to the time limit, with Briscoe considering the Cut-Throat Driver. He used the move previously to defeat Garcia. However, before he could carry it out, Garcia got a jackknife pin to retain.
Garcia is in his first reign as TNT champion and has held the belt for 42 days. He won it back at Full Gear on November 23.
