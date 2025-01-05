wrestling / News

Daniel Garcia Retains TNT Title Against Mark Briscoe on AEW Collision

January 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mark Briscoe Daniel Garcia AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Daniel Garcia is still the TNT champion, defeating Mark Briscoe to retain on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. The match came very close to the time limit, with Briscoe considering the Cut-Throat Driver. He used the move previously to defeat Garcia. However, before he could carry it out, Garcia got a jackknife pin to retain.

Garcia is in his first reign as TNT champion and has held the belt for 42 days. He won it back at Full Gear on November 23.

