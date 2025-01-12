wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Retains TNT Title on AEW Collision
Daniel Garcia is still the TNT champion, retaining the title against Katsuyori Shibata on tonight’s AEW Collision. The two technical wrestlers went back and forth, with Garcia avoiding a ripcord from Shibata near the end. He then hit a jackknife pin to get the win.
Garcia is in his first reign as TNT champion and has held the belt for 49 days. He won it back at Full Gear on November 23.
Going chop-for-chop with Shibata – BOLD strategy!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@GarciaWrestling | @K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/zRxKgwH0Oz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2025
Garcia NOT backing down from The Wrestler!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@GarciaWrestling | @K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/LhMMgPWbMO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2025
