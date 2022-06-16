wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Reveals He Wasn’t Always Willing To Work With AEW
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
Daniel Garcia has revealed he wasn’t always so willing to work with All Elite Wrestling. During an interview on Talk is Jericho, Daniel Garcia explained why he made the choice to turn down work with AEW. Check out what he had to say below (per Wrestling Inc.):
“I just did [work with AEW] in May and the experience for me, personally, it didn’t feel great. I really enjoyed the extra work the first time I did it in AEW, but the second round, it was kind of like, whatever … [AEW] reached out again for me to do it for the Double of Nothing Pay-Per-View and I was just kind of over it. I said no, I turned it down.”
