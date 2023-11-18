Daniel Garcia Says He’s Willing to Risk It All Every Single Night

– It was a rough night for Daniel Garcia on last night’s edition of AEW Collision. In the opening match of the TNT broadcast, Daniel Garcia lost a singles match to former TNT Champion Miro. Following the match, cameras caught up with Garcia, who commented on his loss in a digital exclusive video from AEW. Below are some highlights and the clip of Garcia’s promo:

Daniel Garcia on being unafraid to step up to any challenge: “You know, in a company and an environment that it seems like top guys are afraid to face top guys, it seems like there’s one person around here that isn’t afraid to do that, one person that will step up to every single challenge, and every single obstacle that’s put in front of him, and I will say that is myself. That is Daniel Garcia.”

On other talents trying to hold onto their “poker chips”: “All these people, you know, they just want to hold onto all of their poker chips in fetal position and hold on for them for dear life in hopes that somebody else can’t take their chips, and they have a lot of chips. You would think that they would be able to afford to lose a couple of them every once in a while. But then you have somebody like me, who’s maybe got three or four poker chips, but every time I collect those little amount of poker chips, I’m pushing them to the front of the table every single time and betting everything that I have.”

On his recent losses: “And you know, sometimes I go broke. You know, sometimes I tap out to MJF on a Wednesday. I tap out to Andrade on a Saturday, and I pass out to Miro on a Saturday after that, but that’s what I do. That’s the risk I’m willing to put myself in, you know. I get a call saying, ‘You want to wrestle MJF?’ ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ ‘You want to wrestle Andrade?’ ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ ‘You want to wrestle Miro?’ ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ Tell me who else in this company is putting themself in this much danger day after day, night after night, week after week. I can’t name another person who’s doing it like me. And yeah, I fall flat on my face. Sometimes I get my arm broken. Sometimes I hurt my knee. Sometimes I get Camel Clutched, and I end up with some blood in my lungs, which I do right now. I need to go see the doctor desperately after this. But I’m willing to risk it all every single night. That’s what makes me different.”

