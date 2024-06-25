wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Segment Added to Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW announced that we’ll be hearing from Daniel Garcia on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Tomorrow’s Dynamite is being held in Garcia’s hometown of Buffalo, New York at the KeyBank Center.
It looks like Garcia might have eyes on pursuing the AEW International Title, currently held by Will Ospreay. Garcia picked up a quick win over Rhett Titus on last week’s show. AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live on TBS tomorrow starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Jay White vs. Rey Fenix
* Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Gates of Agony
* Saraya, Anna Jay & Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa
* MJF will appear
* We’ll hear from Daniel Garcia
#AEWDynamite TOMORROW@KeyBankCtr | Buffalo, NY
LIVE 8/7c | @TBSNetwork
With a keen eye kept on the #AEW International Title match last week, Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) comes home to Buffalo and we will hear from him LIVE on #AEW Dynamite!
TOMORROW NIGHT @ 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IVBe5YlnoS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Defends WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Finish
- Ted DiBiase Explains His Beef With Today’s Wrestling Lacking Believability
- Penta El Zero Miedo Addresses Rumor Of WWE Interest In Him, AEW Contract Status
- Booker T Won’t Work With Dark Side of the Ring Producers Again After Who Killed WCW?