Daniel Garcia Shares Clip From Bad Bunny Concert, Says Bunny Is Coming For His Title

Daniel Garcia had some fun with the internet on Sunday, sharing a clip of Bad Bunny in concert and teasing that he’s coming for Garcia’s title. The ROH Pure Champion posted on Twitter to share the clip from Bunny’s concert, which he captioned, “Bro told me he coming for the Pure title”

Ethan Page responded to the tweet to say “I heard that too…” to which Garcia posted some emojis that equate to “Forbidden Door.”

For clarity, there is no indication beyond Garcia and Page’s likely tongue-in-cheek teases that Bunny, who has worked with WWE a few times over the past couple years, is AEW-bound.

Bro told me he coming for the Pure title pic.twitter.com/XXVVY7LvTo — Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) October 2, 2022