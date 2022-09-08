Daniel Garcia Speaks After AEW Dynamite Ends

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Daniel Garcia address the crowd following his ROH Pure Championship win. PWInsider reports that Chris Jericho immediately screamed at Garcia that he was a sports entertainer as the crowd chanted “wrestler.” Jericho eventually went to the back after Bryan Danielsion and Wheeler Yuta raised Garcia’s arm and Westside Gunn came out to hug Garcia.

Garcia then addressed the crowd and talked about what an important night it was for AEW, and how he and Yuta wanted to show everyone that the wrestling is what people should be focused on and nothing else.