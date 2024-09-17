Daniel Garcia Says His Strength Is Piecing Matches Together

Daniel Garcia recently weighed in on what he does best in the ring, saying that it’s the art of putting a match together. Garcia spoke with Fightful for a new interview and noted that while he may not be the most physically gifted individual, it’s his ability to put the pieces of his matches together where he shines.

“That’s something I think about a lot in wrestling, but I really don’t know if I have that or have found it,” Garcia said of his technique. “I’m not the most athletic guy. I’m not the fastest or the strongest. I feel all of my stuff is pretty replicable. My power and my superpower in wrestling is the way I piece it together and the way I’m able to blend all those things together. That’s my superpower.”

He continued, “If somebody wrote a play-by-play of a match, you’d be able to tell it’s a Daniel Garcia match. If somebody wrote exactly move for move everything I did, you’d be able to tell it’s mine.”

Garcia battled MJF at AEW All Out at the start of the month.