– During a recent interview with the In the Kliq podcast, AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia discussed the current state of AEW, a hot streak of Collision shows, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Daniel Garcia on facing Adam Cole on Collision: “That match was a shock to me. I came to the back, and Tony was like, ‘Hey, you’re defending your title.’ Because obviously, like, they announced it on TV. I don’t see that. I’m in the ring. Get to the back, and Tony’s like, ‘Hey, you’re defending your title against Adam Cole this weekend.’ Like, I wasn’t ready for that. Come on. I was very surprised.”

On his expectations for the match: “Adam Cole, me and him, have some built tension over the past couple weeks, I would say over the past four or five weeks. I think we’re on a great run of Collisions. Maybe our best run ever. I think a lot of that has to do with the tension that me and Adam Cole have built up. Whenever he’s in the ring with me, I see the way he looks at me, and those eyes can only mean one or two things. Either he’s got a crush on old DG, or he wants a shot at the TNT title. So, if he wants a shot at the TNT title, that’s what he’s going to get. We’re going to get it poppin’ this Saturday.”

Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole goes down later tonight on AEW Collision. The show is being held at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. It will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.