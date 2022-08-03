Daniel Garcia Thinks Triple H In Charge of WWE Creative Will Be Good For Independent Wrestlers

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Daniel Garcia spoke about Triple H taking over creative and talent relations in WWE, and how that will be good for independent wrestlers.

He said: “My time in NXT was maybe a day. [laughs]. Triple H, I’m a huge fan of. I think he’s one of the greatest ever. He was one of my favorites as a kid. He’s offered us so many great memories that are kind of my first memories in wrestling like the thumbs up, thumbs down. That kind of stuff is the first stuff I remembered watching when I was a kid. That really made me and my family really strong wrestling fans in that era. It was hard not to watch Triple H during that time. He was plastered all over the WWE product. He was the franchise player. I think it’s great that he’s taking over. I don’t know what their plans are, but it’s great and will give a lot of independent wrestlers great opportunities and professional wrestling at a very high level. That’s good for everybody. More viable places for wrestlers to work is going to create a lot more opportunities for everybody around and create a lot more competition and healthy competition, maybe unhealthy competition, it’s good for everybody.”