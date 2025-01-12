wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Comments On TNT Title Match with Katsuyori Shibata on Tonight’s AEW Collision
As previously reported, Daniel Garcia will defend the TNT title against Katsuyori Shibata on tonight’s AEW Collision. In a post on Twitter, Garcia commented on appearing tonight for the match in spite of weather.
He wrote: “Mannn I’m from Buffalo this snow can’t stop me. You know Collision ain’t Collision without the TNT Champ. Just landed and might have to put my gear on in this Uber and go straight to the ring when I walk into the venue but this what we do this for…LETS GET IT!!”
— DG (@GarciaWrestling) January 11, 2025
