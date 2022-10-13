AEW News: Daniel Garcia Turns On Bryan Danielson, Smart Mark Sterling Steals ‘Scissor Me Daddy’ From The Acclaimed

– Daniel Garcia made his allegiance known at last, turning on Bryan Danielson during this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Garcia nail Danielson with the ROH World Championship, costing the BCC member his title match against Chris Jericho. Jericho hugged Garcia after the match.

– The Acclaimed have lost their rights to “Scissor Me, Daddy,” with Smark Mark Sterling revealing tonight that Sterling has secured the trademark to the catch phrase so that any money that is made off the phrase goes to him and not the group. Sterling said that if they used the catchphrase anymore, he would sue them over it: