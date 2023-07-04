wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia vs. Christopher Daniels, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV
– ROH has announced several matchups for this week’s edition of Honor Club TV. Former ROH Grandslam Champion Christopher Daniels faces Daniel Garcia, plus more. Here’s the announced lineup for Thursday, July 6:
* Daniel Garcia vs. Christopher Daniels
* The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo) & Trish Adora
* Vanessa Kraven vs. Diamante
