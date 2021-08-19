wrestling / News

Daniel Garcia vs. Matt Sydal Set for Thursday Edition of AEW Dark: Elevation

August 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Sydal Daniel Garcia AEW Dark Elevation

– AEW will present a special Thursday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation later tonight. Announced for tonight’s show, Daniel Garcia is going to face Matt Sydal. You can see the announcement below. Also, tomorrow Garcia will face Jon Moxley at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading