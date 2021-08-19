Daniel Garcia vs. Matt Sydal Set for Thursday Edition of AEW Dark: Elevation

– AEW will present a special Thursday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation later tonight. Announced for tonight’s show, Daniel Garcia is going to face Matt Sydal. You can see the announcement below. Also, tomorrow Garcia will face Jon Moxley at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

