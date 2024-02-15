Daniel Garcia Wants To Work On His TV Shape, Do More Live Promos

Daniel Garcia has a couple of things he wants to work on in AEW, incluing his physique and doing more live promos. Garcia was a guest on Busted Open Radio and was asked what he would like to work on in the company. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On wanting to work on his physique: “A couple of things I have to work on is, one, I know I’m skinny. Not skinny, I know I’m not in good wrestler shape, like huge. I know I’m in good shape, I can wrestle for two hours and be fine. I know I’m not jacked. Not that I want to be Hulk Hogan or anything, but I would like to get in better shape for TV purposes. I started working with Cezar Bononi this year. He works with a lot of people at AEW. He’s a very good personal trainer and nutritionist. That’s one thing I would like to work on.”

On working on his promos: When I got to AEW, I really worked hard on backstage promos and sit-down interviews. That was something I really worked on. Now, the more that I do in-ring promos, I realize that’s a lot different than sit-down interviews and you have to kind of adapt your game between those two things. I would like to get more opportunities to do live promos in-ring. That’s something I’d like to work on as well.”