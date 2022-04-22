wrestling / News

Daniel Garcia Was Reportedly Considered For Blackpool Combat Club

April 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daniel Garcia AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Before the Blackpool Combat Club started, Bryan Danielson spoke to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite and mentioned being mentors to Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. Eventually, Yuta would join the two. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were talks for Garcia to also join the group. However, Chris Jericho personally selected Garcia to join the Jericho Appreciation Society, so that’s where he went.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daniel Garcia, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading