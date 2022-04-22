Daniel Garcia Was Reportedly Considered For Blackpool Combat Club

Before the Blackpool Combat Club started, Bryan Danielson spoke to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite and mentioned being mentors to Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. Eventually, Yuta would join the two. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were talks for Garcia to also join the group. However, Chris Jericho personally selected Garcia to join the Jericho Appreciation Society, so that’s where he went.