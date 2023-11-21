Daniel Garcia Wasn’t Sure He Wanted To Keep Wrestling After 2019 Car Accident

Daniel Garcia recently looked back on the car accident he and several wrestlers were in back in 2019, noting he wasn’t sure if he wanted to keep wrestling after it. Garcia was in an accident along with Kevin Lockwood, Kevin Bennett and Nick PufPaff that saw their car hit black ice and crash. Garcia suffered breaks in both of his legs, and he looked back at the aftermath of the accident during an interview with The Messenger. A couple of highlights are below:

On questioning his future after the accident: “After the accident. I really didn’t know if I wanted to continue wrestling. It made me realize that life has so many variables that exist, and there’s so much danger in day-to-day life without wrestling. I was like, ‘Man, do I really want to put more danger in my life by traveling so much and doing a high-risk activity? Is that something I want to put myself through? Is that something I want to put my mom through?’

“I have a great support system around me. have my family, my friends. I’m incredibly blessed for everything that they do for me and have done for me. How much they continue to do for me. I wouldn’t have been able to make it through mentally without them.”

On his motivation to excel: “If somebody says, ‘Hey, this guy can’t cut a promo,’ then OK, I’m going to learn how to cut a promo. Oh, this guy has bad gear,’ OK, I’m gonna get good gear. ‘Oh, this guy is too skinny,’ OK then I’m gonna get big. It’s all about removing bullets from people’s chambers so they have nothing left to say about you.”