Daniel Garcia On What’s Next For Him After AEW Collision Win

Daniel Garcia picked up a win over Angelico on AEW Collision, and he reflected on his current spot after the match. Garcia appeared in an AEW digital exclusive after the show where he praised Angelico and spoke about his desire to push himself further than he has before. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his recent wins: “Man, Angelico’s really good. Angelico’s really good, man. He almost ripped my leg off my body while I was out there the entire match. My leg’s in a lot of pain right now. That’s why clearly I’m sitting, can’t be standing. But it feels good to pick up a lot of really good key wins lately against really talented people. Bryan Keith, Komander, Angelico, Lee Moriarty the other week.”

On wanting to push himself further: “It’s good to pick up these wins, but I’m not delusional. I’m not gonna be like everybody else in this locker room who every week goes out on TV and is saying in locker room to anybody that will hear it. I’m the best. No, I’m the best. I’m the better wrestler. No, I’m the better wrestler. That’s not me, and because I’m not. I know I’m not. I’m not foolish. I’m not delusional. I know I’m not one of the best in the world right now. I got a lot of holes in my game that I need to fill, and I got a lot of a big gap that I need to close in the locker room at AEW that is a lot separating me from the best right now. I’m not the best. I’m not the strongest. I’m not the fastest. But I think I might work the hardest. I’m going to keep working until that gap is narrowed a little bit. Or at least I’m going to die trying.”