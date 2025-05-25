Daniel Garcia On Where He Hopes To Be In Career In Five Years

Daniel Garcia says he has a notion of where he hopes his career will be in five years. Garcia appeared on Isiah Kassidy’s YouTube channel and talked about his five-year plan and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc):

On his five-year career plan: “I’ll be what, like, I’m going to be 31 in five years. 31, 32 is still pretty young in terms of wrestling. Hopefully, by then, I’ll be a top guy in the industry main eventing pay-per-views, doing big shows, being the reason why people come to shows, traveling the world, I love to travel the world. I’d love to help put AEW in a position where we can do, like, international stuff.”

On his career thus far: “I feel like historically, I think that my match with Yuta [Wheeler], the hour-long match at IWTV 100, I think that is a historically important match, not just for my career, but for indie wrestling and AEW. Maybe my match with Moxley, main eventing the first time AEW was at the Forum in LA. I don’t know, my Anarchy in the Arena maybe.”