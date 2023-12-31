wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Gets The Pin For His Team In 8-Man Tag At AEW Worlds End
AEW Worlds End opened with an all-star eight-man tag team match, which Daniel Garcia managed to win for his team. The match saw Garcia team with Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Mark Briscoe against Jay White, Brody King, Rush and Jay Lethal. The match broke down at the end, with Garcia getting in the ring against King. He suplexed King, then avoided a Lethal Injection to pin Lethal for the win.
King attacked Daddy Magic after the match, who was sitting at the commentary table.
