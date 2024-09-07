wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Won’t Comment on Contract Status with AEW Yet
September 7, 2024 | Posted by
During an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Daniel Garcia refused to comment on his contract status in AEW, which has been the subject of speculation. There are rumors that his contract is set to run out and he has yet to re-sign. There were also rumors that WWE was interested in acquiring his services.
When asked if he’d like to comment, he simply said, “No, thank you.”
