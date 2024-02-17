– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW star Daniel Garcia discussed getting advice from Chris Jericho. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Daniel Garcia on working with Chris Jericho: “Everybody remembers Jericho for the great things that he has gotten to stick, like catchphrases, poses, innovating new moves, and I feel like — he never told me, ‘you should do this, you should do that.’ He’s someone who lets you figure it out on your own, and I’m very grateful for that.”

On how working with Jericho gave him confidence: “I feel like, at first, I kind of wanted him to take me by the hand, tell me to do this or that, but the more I was with him, the more I figured out things by myself. He gave me the confidence to want to try new things. For all the things that Jericho has done and has stuck on, there’s just as many if not more that he’s tried and maybe it was a little bit of a flop, but he still keeps trying and trying.”