– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Daniel Garcia discussed how Chris Jericho has helped him personality-wise in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Daniel Garcia on working with Chris Jericho: “I feel like when I came into AEW I was type-casted a lot. I was like a ‘technical wrestler’ and a lot of time technical wrestlers get type-casted as boring, and I feel like being with [Chris] Jericho and being able to stay in the Jericho Appreciation Society has let me show more levels and layers to my character and what I can do as a performer, so I’m really grateful.”

On how Jericho helps get out of his shell: “He gives me the confidence to try.”