Daniel Garcia Says Wrestlers Should Always Try To Improve and Never Think They’re The Best

In an interview with Fightful, Daniel Garcia spoke about keeping himself humble and continuing to improve, even while having moments where he knows he’s good. Garcia recently returned to AEW and had a match with MJF at All Out. It remains unclear if he has signed a new deal with the company.

He said: “You have those moments maybe once a year every two years. Then, the thing is, a year or two after that, you look back at time and are like, ‘I really didn’t know anything.’ It’s a constant evolution and learning curve and process. Two years ago, when I thought I was good, I look at myself two years ago and am like, ‘You stunk.’ I think I’m good now, I’ll look at myself two years from now and be like, ‘You really weren’t as good as you thought you were.’ It’s a constant evolution and that’s the key to greatness in any avenue. Keep learning and never settle. Never think you’re the best. Always try to get better and to improve. You will.“