Danielle Fishel On Becoming a Wrestling Fan, Who Has Wrestling’s Best Hair

Danielle Fishel is best known as Topanga from Boy Meets World, but as many wrestling fans know she counts herself as among our number. While speaking with TV Insider for an interview, Fishel was asked about being a wrestling fan and some highlights are below:

On when she became a fan of pro wrestling: “Having Vader and Mick Foley on our show opened my eyes to wrestling back in the ‘90s. Obviously, I was a huge Rock fan. Who wasn’t? As a matter of fact the only reason I know how to raise one eyebrow is because of The Rock. I didn’t know how to do it in his heyday. I remember asking someone if you can teach yourself how to raise an eyebrow. I think it may have been Marilu Henner. I was doing a TV movie (Rocket’s Red Glare) with her at the time. I think she said to me, “Yeah, you can teach a muscle how to do something. The only way to do it is stare at it in the mirror and tell it what to do what you want it to do. I had to be in hair and makeup for this movie for at least 30 days. So, every morning while I was getting my makeup done I would stare at my left eyebrow in the mirror going, “Raise!” Both would raise again and again until finally I could perfect raising one eyebrow. Wrestling and The Rock is the reason I know how to raise an eyebrow.”

On her fandom for the industry throughout the years: “I dated someone in the late ‘90s who was super into wrestling. He took me to WrestleMania and Raw and fell in love with it. Then over the years I was a casual watcher. My husband is also a big fan. He took me to some independent shows at a place called PWG out here in the San Fernando Valley. It was there I met Lio Rush. I saw a lot of the superstars that we see today. I’m into that scene.”

On who has the best hair in wrestling: “I mean Seth Rollins has some pretty great hair, but I think Jungle Boy has the best hair in wrestling.”