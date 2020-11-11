Danny Burch On How His First WWE Run Didn’t Go Well

In an interview with PWInsider, Danny Burch spoke about how his first WWE Run didn’t go very well due to injuries and other factors, and how he’s enjoying this run a lot more. Here are highlights:

On his first run in NXT: “I’m in my 17th year as a professional wrestler. When I first got signed it wasn’t all, you know, it didn’t work out. Getting to that point was kind of a huge roadblock, I initially got signed in 2010 but I didn’t realize I had a very bad torn ACL, so it didn’t pass the initial medical. So I had to get that fixed, went through hell trying to get that fixed, finally got it fixed, got resigned and four weeks into reporting, at the time it was FCW, after four weeks, my knee re-tore, so then I was back on the shelf, eight-nine months, doing all the rehab, yeah it just didn’t work out. But the one thing I always said to myself was, “OK, I haven’t heard ‘no’, at no point did I hear ‘You are not coming back, no you are not good enough, no you can never step foot in this building again.’ ” So I took that as well, there’s one of two things I can do – I can either sit around and feel sorry for myself and let my name in the history books go down as the guy that didn’t do anything for two years in NXT, or I can pull myself up and literally do anything I can and everything I can to get back, and if I hear the word “No,” then I know I’ve done all I can. My advice to anyone that has the same thing happen to them, not just in wrestling, in any walk of life, if you want something bad enough, just go out and work your backside off and get it, and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. That’s the only thing I can say.”

On his tag team with Oney Lorcan: “So we had two matches against each other and we beat the living snot out of each other and it was one of those things where after those matches we were presented with the idea of, “Do you guys want to be a tag team?” I laughed, instantly, I was like, “Well, everyone’s gotta step in the ring with us so that’s not going to be a pleasant experience for them.” From those matches, an instant mutual respect was born and the chemistry just got stronger and stronger since then and I love our team. We are…what you see is what you get, we will hit hard, we will hit first and we will ask questions later.”

On his success in NXT: “It’s just hard work, as cliche as that is, if you work hard you’ll get everything you want, as cliche as it sounds. I haven’t got any secrets. All I’ve done is pull myself up, head down and just grinded. My mindset is, well if it pays off, it pays off, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t, at least I left everything in the ring. So far it’s paid off, so I’m not goinf to change anything. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”