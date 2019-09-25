WWE News: Danny Burch Wins 205 Live Debut, Sonya Deville Reacts to Smackdown Loss, Total Divas Season 8 on WWE Network

– Danny Burch was victorious in his debut match on 205 Live. You can see video below of the match, which saw Burch and Oney Lorcan defeat Tony Nese and Drew Gulak:

– The eighth season of Total Divas will be added to the WWE Network Friday at 10 AM ET.

– Here is video from backstage at Smackdown, with Sonya Deville reacting to her and Mandy Rose’s loss to the Kabuki Warriors: