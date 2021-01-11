Danny Limelight On How He Got Booked On AEW Dark, Backstage Reaction From Cody Rhodes & The Young Bucks

Fightful recently interviewed Danny Limelight, who has made numerous appearances for AEW Dark, NJPW Strong, and others over the past year. In the interview, Limelight discussed the specifics on

Danny Limelight on getting booked on AEW Dark: “I had contacted Christopher Daniels when the pandemic had started. I think my first match with New Japan had aired, me and TJ Perkins. I sent him the link to the match and introduced myself, let him know who I was. He was like, ‘We’ll let you know when we have something going for you.’ This was back, I think in like, August or July. I’m not sure. Then, somebody that I know very well, I’ve known from the So-Cal wrestling scene for a long time, talked to them and was like, ‘We need to look at this guy, I think’ I got the message from QT and he told me, ‘Hey, this is the date. Yada-yada. Can you make it?’ I was like, ‘I’ll be there.'”

On AEW allowing him to showcase his talents on Dark: “I was there and I got to wrestle Jurassic Express. I want to thank Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy ‘cause they really gave me that chance to really show who I was in that first six man that I had with the Jersey Muscle boys. They didn’t have to do that. They could have been selfish, I think. They allowed me to show everybody who had never seen me before that weren’t watching New Japan or United Wrestling who I am. I got to do my stuff. I had fun. Then the next time I wrestled them again with KC Navarro, again, it was another chance for me to showcase my things. Then, I finally have my first singles match with Brandon Cutler, then my match with Brian Cage, then now I got Matt Sydal. It’s just been rockin’ and rollin.’”

On getting feedback from Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks: “The feedback has been amazing. I definitely talked to the Bucks after all my matches, I wanna know what they see. I talk to Cody. Nothing but positive feedback and I’m excited because I feel in my gut that’s something’s gonna happen for me really soon and it’s only a matter of time. After the year that I’ve had, for me, it just adds more pressure to the next year. I’m probably gonna be the So-Cal wrestler of the year. How do I follow that up the next year? It’s all about consistency and for me in order for me to top the year I had, I need to sign with a major company and I need to continue the work and I need to continue to grind it out this next year.

“Because if I don’t then they’re gonna say it was a fluke. It was a lucky year, ‘Oh, he only did it because of the pandemic.’ I can’t have that. I’m too prideful and I know that I know what I want. I know that I have that genuine and that authenticity of what I want to do and where I want to be. For me to get there I have to keep grinding. It’s only a matter of time. I’m only getting better. I think that more people are starting to see that now and it feels great. Because from going to just having my dad and my daughter as my fans to now all these people are really cheering me on and I don’t want to let nobody down, including myself.”