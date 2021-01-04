Danny Limelight Reveals How He Got Booked For AEW Dark, Future Plans With The Company

Danny Limelight has been making regular appearances on AEW Dark the past few months, wrestling his first match with the company on the Oct. 27 edition of the show. He recently spoke with Fightful and discussed how he landed the gig and his future plans with the company.

According to Fightful Select, Limelight contacted Christopher Daniels, who serves as the Head of Talent Relations for AEW. That led to Limelight being booked by QT Marshall.

Fightful also notes that Limelight mentioned that while he has wrestled for other promotions in recent months and is open to potential options with other companies, his goal is to land a full-time contract with AEW.

In addition to being one of the standout unsigned talents on AEW Dark, Limelight made appearances last year for NJPW Strong, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and other companies.