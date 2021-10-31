Danny Limelight On AEW Trusting Him To Have Big Matches With Top Talent

In an interview with ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, Danny Limelight spoke about his time working with AEW, and how the company trusted him to have big matches on AEW Dark and Elevation with top talent. Limelight currently works in MLW as part of the 5150 faction.

He said: ““When I was at AEW, I was the go-to guy for big matches on Dark or Elevation. I was in the ring with Kenny Omega. I was in the ring with Jon Moxley. Konosuke Takeshita from DDT Pro. I was in the first-ever Elevation match with Jungle Boy. I was put in very serious matches, big matches, in my opinion. To me, they were big matches. Some people might have thought it was just Dark or Elevation, but to me, I was stepping into the ring with contenders for the championships, I was stepping into the ring with world champions, and I think I got to that point and I was put in those situations because I could deliver at any level with anybody.“