Dante Martin May Have Been Injured During Last Night’s AEW Rampage Taping

As previously reported, a match between Top Flight and FTR was set for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. The match was taped following Dynamite last night and one of the members of Top Flight may have been hurt. Fan reports on Twitter showed that Dante Martin was checked out by doctors after the match was over.

There’s been no word on if he’s hurt or not at this time. One fan suggested he tweaked his knee while a source for Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Bryan Alvarez suggested it may have been a concussion.

Top Flight has had a string of bad luck as a tag team. Darius Martin tore his ACL in February 2021, before returning in March 2022. Darius was then involved in a car accident that kept him out of action until last week’s AEW Dynamite.

Aww dammit 😨. At Rampage taping and the match is over but it's looking like Dante Martin might be hurt as the Doc is out here. Here's hoping it's not too bad. Top Flight can't catch a break. pic.twitter.com/qBpmA63Vf3 — Jay T. Shirt (@fight4ever) November 24, 2022

The Blueonwrestling discord always has scoops and speculation, here is where Dante Martin may have tweaked his knee on the dive against FTR, other places were saying it looked like a bad botch, but it's really not too bad. #AEW Thanks to @Bacon_Incident for the scoop. pic.twitter.com/6jM3xQ2S3q — Blue (@BlueArmBar) November 24, 2022