Dante Martin May Have Been Injured During Last Night’s AEW Rampage Taping

November 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, a match between Top Flight and FTR was set for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. The match was taped following Dynamite last night and one of the members of Top Flight may have been hurt. Fan reports on Twitter showed that Dante Martin was checked out by doctors after the match was over.

There’s been no word on if he’s hurt or not at this time. One fan suggested he tweaked his knee while a source for Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Bryan Alvarez suggested it may have been a concussion.

Top Flight has had a string of bad luck as a tag team. Darius Martin tore his ACL in February 2021, before returning in March 2022. Darius was then involved in a car accident that kept him out of action until last week’s AEW Dynamite.

