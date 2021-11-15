wrestling / News
Dante Martin On Who Helps Him With His Promos, Who He Gets Advice From Backstage
November 15, 2021
Fightful reports that during a post-show media scrum falling AEW Full Gear, Dante Martin spoke about who has been giving him advice backstage and who has been helping him with his promos. Here are highlights:
On who he gets advice from backstage: “If it’s not Lio, right now it’s Dean Malenko or Jerry Lynn, for sure.”
On who helps him with his promos: “I talk to Eddie Kingston a lot. Eddie Kingston is one of the best guys out there for that and the amount of knowledge he has is insane.”