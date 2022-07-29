wrestling / News

Dante Martin Reportedly Suffered Injury On AEW Dynamite

July 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Dante Martin Image Credit: AEW

Dante Martin reportedly suffered an injury during his match on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Martin faced off with Sammy Guevara on Wednesday night’s show, a match which saw Guevara pick up the win.

PWInsider reports that Martin suffered a knee injury and was on crutches backstage and after the show. No word on the severity at this time.

