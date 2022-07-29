wrestling / News
Dante Martin Reportedly Suffered Injury On AEW Dynamite
July 28, 2022
Dante Martin reportedly suffered an injury during his match on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Martin faced off with Sammy Guevara on Wednesday night’s show, a match which saw Guevara pick up the win.
PWInsider reports that Martin suffered a knee injury and was on crutches backstage and after the show. No word on the severity at this time.
