– Top Flight’s Dante Martin is the latest competitor set to compete for the vacant TNT Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. Dante Martin beat Lee Moriarty on tonight’s AEW Collision to secure his slot in the matchup.

Martin joins Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, and Jack Perry in the matchup. Two more participants will be determined later on for the upcoming Ladder Match at the pay-per-view event. The winner of the Ladder Match will become the new TNT Champion.

You can view some highlights from Martin vs. Moriarty on tonight’s show below. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, June 30. The event will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.