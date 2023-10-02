Darby Allin On Being in the Ring With Adam Copeland and Sting at the Same Time

During the post-show media scrum for AEW WrestleDream (via Wrestling Inc), Darby Allin spoke about what it was like sharing the ring with both Sting and Adam Copeland during last night’s show.

He said: “Being in the ring with those guys, it’s a moment where it’s like you can’t really stop and smell the roses that much because I’m like, ‘Woah. What a match that was.’ It really took a lot out of me. But being in there and sharing that — I remember being such a fan of Adam [Copeland]. I told him this Friday night, I was like, ‘The only wrestling shirt I felt cool wearing at school was the ‘Rated-R Superstar’ shirt. That’s my goal with wrestling, is to have people be like, ‘Yo, that guy. He’s different. He doesn’t embody what people think wrestling’s about.’ So it’s cool. And I think Sting’s the same exact way, so being in the ring with those guys and letting them share that moment with me is amazing. It’s cool. I’m grateful for it.”

Tony Khan noted that the three “have a thread that ties them together” as “darker, esoteric figures in the world of pro wrestling.” He said seeing them together felt ‘right’.