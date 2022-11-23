wrestling / News

Darby Allin Added To The Great Muta’s Final Match

November 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Great Muta Sting Darby Allin Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that not only will the Great Muta team with Sting in his final match, but Darby Allin as well. Opponents for the team have not been announced. The event, ‘Great Muta Final Bye Bye’, will happen on January 22 at the Yokohama Arena in Japan.

This will be the last match for the Great Muta character, while Keiji Muto will wrestle his last match on February 21 at the Tokyo Dome.

