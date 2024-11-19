– Speaking to The Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Show, AEW star Darby Allin discussed AEW letting him explore his passions outside of wrestling, training to climb Mount Everest, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On AEW letting him explore his other passions outside the ring: “It’s so cool with AEW is they let me do so much outside of the ring. Cause normally…it’s crazy when you think about. There’s these NFL contracts where if you’re signed to the NFL, you can’t do anything crazy. You can’t go skiing, you can’t do anything. But with my company they’re like ‘Alright man. You can go skate with Tony Hawk, jump off a building with Travis Pastrana. Do whatever you want.'”

Darby Allin on training to climb Mount Everest: “It’s a lot of mind over matter. It’s been pretty crazy. I’ve been doing so much breathing exercises now. I can hold my breath for 3 minutes and 40 seconds. And I’m just mentally training in case I get stuck under an avalanche…But no, it’s some of the most strenuous, hard, training I’ve ever done. Cause I’m so used to crazy, fast, adrenaline. I hate the word adrenaline junky, but it’s kind of like where it’s just fast paced, but Everest training is so slow. We’re walking 15 hours a day like one mile per hour up these huge mountains.”