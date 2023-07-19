Darby Allin Felt Like He ‘Made It’ When He Made AEW Debut, Talks Match With Chris Jericho

Darby Allin faced some high profile opponents early in his AEW run, and he recently talked about how he felt like he’d “made it” in his debut match. Allin was on Lost Signals and talked about his debut against Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest, facing Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite’s third episode and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his AEW debut at Fyter Fest 2019 against Cody Rhodes: “Honestly, I felt like I ‘made it’ when I made my [AEW] debut against Cody because even though that wasn’t national television yet, just being on that stage and that platform, making the entrance, I looked through all the people and I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ I felt like, in my mind, I made it.”

On facing Jericho on the third episode of Dynamite: “For [AEW] to take a chance and for Jericho to take a chance week three, that’s not a lot of weeks, was very like special to me. So, that was another feeling of, ‘Oh, the company has like faith in me,’ so it’s cool.”

On the pressure of the match: “I pulled out all the tricks that I had in this brain and left nothing on the table because I don’t want someone to see that and be like, ‘Oh, Darby wasn’t quite ready.’ I want them to be like, ‘Yo, he’s ready.'”