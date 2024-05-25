Darby Allin Says He’s Staying In AEW Long-Term: ‘I’m Having the Time of My Life’

In an interview with Fightful, Darby Allin said that he is going to be in AEW for a long time to come, noting that he enjoys what he’s doing there. He didn’t specify the length of his contract but said he’s in the company “long-term.”

He said: “I’m here long-term. It’s not like I have this crazy eight-year contract or anything, but I’m here long-term. I’m having the time of my life. Everything I get to do outside of the ring and everything I get to do with my family and all these other projects. This fall, I’m directing my first full-length film. There is so much stuff. I wanted to be the poster child to any wrestler that have so much interests and hobbies outside of just wrestling where you can work on things. I feel like AEW gives me that platform. If you think about it, ain’t no place that is going to let me skate with Tony Hawk or climb Mount Everest or go to Nitro Circus and backflip a tricycle. My life doesn’t begin and end with wrestling. I feel there is so much I need to do outside to be fulfilled. AEW gives me everything. I have zero complaints. It’s so fun to be with a start up company, and if you’re as good as you think you are, you can build this from the ground up. A lot of people feel, ‘It’s a safe bet if I go somewhere else that is established and been around for 30-40 years,’ but I feel if you’re as good as you think you are, you can build this house from the ground up. So, get to work. Put your head down and bust your ass. I want to be one of those guys. Going back to kids dressing like me for Halloween and stuff. It’s cool that you’re able to do that with such a good company and get so many eyes on it. It’s us, ground level, putting in the work.“