Darby Allin Says He ‘Almost Broke’ His Neck At AEW Dynamite Homecoming

During last week’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita tossed Darby Allin across the ring on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Allin ended up hitting his head on the bottom rope during the spot, but appeared to be okay after the match. In an interview with KSDK (via Fightful), Allin noted that he ‘almost broke’ his neck in the spot.

He said: “The thing with AEW is, you can expect the unexpected. I mean that, I’m not just trying to sell anything. Every week, there is crazy shenanigans going on. Last week, I almost broke my neck. This week, we have so much crazy stuff. Literally, it’s something different every week. We don’t play it safe. I was in town, I saw this arch, and I kind of want to jump off of it. I never get nervous because I embrace going to the hospital. I live at the hospital.“