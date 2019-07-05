wrestling / News
Various News: Darby Allin Announced For Battle of Los Angeles, Tama Tonga vs. Joey Janela Set For Event, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
– PWG has announced that Darby Allin has been added to the Battle of Los Angeles tournament, joining names like Jonathan Gresham, Artemis Spencer and A-Kid. The event happens on September 19, 20 and 22 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.
Darby Allin is the fourth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 5, 2019
– DEFY Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will face Tama Tonga at Super 8XGP on July 27.
It’s BAD BOY @JANELABABY vs THE GOOD BAD GUY @Tama_Tonga in a DREAM MATCH at #8XGP Night Two on July 27th! TIX: https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR pic.twitter.com/KROcESNG9H
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) July 3, 2019
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:
*The Slammiversary go-home show.
*Johnny Impact & John E. Bravo vs. X-Division Champion Rich Swann & Willie Mack.
*The Rascalz battle to determine which two challenge LAX at Slammiversary: Dez vs. Wentz vs. Trey.
*Keira Hogan vs. Madison Rayne.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy, When Mike and Maria Found Out and Informed WWE
- Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More
- Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Given Executive Director Jobs Partially As A Way To ‘Lock Them Up’ As Talent
- AJ Lee on How Someone in WWE Once Told Her ‘No One Wants to Have Sex With You,’ How Women in WWE Would be Punished for Not Conforming to Their Mold