Various News: Darby Allin Announced For Battle of Los Angeles, Tama Tonga vs. Joey Janela Set For Event, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

– PWG has announced that Darby Allin has been added to the Battle of Los Angeles tournament, joining names like Jonathan Gresham, Artemis Spencer and A-Kid. The event happens on September 19, 20 and 22 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

Darby Allin is the fourth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 5, 2019

– DEFY Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will face Tama Tonga at Super 8XGP on July 27.

It’s BAD BOY @JANELABABY vs THE GOOD BAD GUY @Tama_Tonga in a DREAM MATCH at #8XGP Night Two on July 27th! TIX: https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR pic.twitter.com/KROcESNG9H — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) July 3, 2019

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:

*The Slammiversary go-home show.

*Johnny Impact & John E. Bravo vs. X-Division Champion Rich Swann & Willie Mack.

*The Rascalz battle to determine which two challenge LAX at Slammiversary: Dez vs. Wentz vs. Trey.

*Keira Hogan vs. Madison Rayne.