Darby Allin Appears At NFL Game, ‘Punches’ Fan
October 10, 2024
Darby Allin made an appearance and got a bit rowdy at the Seattle Seahawks’ home game on Thursday. Allin posted a video from the game against the San Francisco 49ers in which he appeared on the big screen and “punched” a fan next to him.
Aubrey Edwards was also at the game.
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) October 11, 2024
