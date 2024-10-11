wrestling / News

Darby Allin Appears At NFL Game, ‘Punches’ Fan

October 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin Post-AEW Dynamite 5-15-24 Image Credit: AEW

Darby Allin made an appearance and got a bit rowdy at the Seattle Seahawks’ home game on Thursday. Allin posted a video from the game against the San Francisco 49ers in which he appeared on the big screen and “punched” a fan next to him.

Aubrey Edwards was also at the game.

