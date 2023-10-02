wrestling / News

Darby Allin Has Arm In Sling During Media Scrum, Says He Needs X-Rays

October 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Darby Allin Image Credit: AEW

During last night’s AEW WrestleDream event, Darby Allin took a spot in which he was body slammed on the steel steps, which saw his right arm landing hard. At the media scrum following the PPV, Allin had his arm in a sling.

He said: “I’m going to the hospital after this.

He later said he will be getting x-rays to determine the severity of the injury. He noted that he would be meeting with someone this morning about climbing Mt. Everest, something he’s discussed in the past.

