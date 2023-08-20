wrestling / News
Darby Allin Beats Christian Cage on AEW Collision, Gets Attacked After the Match
Darby Allin defeated Christian Cage on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision but was attacked after the match was over. Christian beat on Allin all match long, but Darby kept kicking out. He finally stacked Cage up to get the win. Afterwards, Tony Schiavone tried to talk with Allin but Cage and Luchasaurus attacked. Cage then pinned Allin while the TNT Champion forced Schiavone to count the three. After, they also made Tony announce Cage as “still TNT champion.”
Luchasaurus and Allin will have a match for the TNT title at All Out in Chicago on September 3.
