AEW News: Darby Allin Beats Matt Hardy On AEW Dynamite, Don Callis Promises More Surprises From Elite
– Darby Allin defeated Matt Hardy in the main event of AEW Dynamite to retain the TNT Championship. Tonight’s show saw Allin pin Hardy with the Coffin Drop after a chaotic match, and you can check out some highlights below:
It's time for our Main Event! The #TNTTitle is on the line as The Head of The Hardy Family Office @MATTHARDYBRAND challenges TNT Champ @DarbyAllin in a Falls Count Anywhere fight! ⠀
Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT – and every Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/khprJ3tWYQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021
Clear the locker rooms and let the madness begin 🙌 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SdhrtbBKvx
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
Had the best seat in the house for FOUR of his successful title defenses in the last three weeks.
Darby is a STAR in every sense of the concept. From nothing to an amazing something. I can’t comprehend what it will take for someone to take that belt from him. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mUgwGnBdry
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) April 15, 2021
Super #CoffinDrop by the @tntdrama champion @DarbyAllin onto the leader of the Hardy Family Office @MATTHARDYBRAND in route to retaining the TNT Title tonight on #AEWDynamite
Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on TNT pic.twitter.com/xtjeQkhDeM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021
– Tonight’s show also saw Don Callis cut a promo with The Elite at his site, noting that the Young Bucks joining Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers was just the beginning of the story, and promised another surprise for everyone:
#TheElite promises this is "just the beginning." @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA @TheDonCallis
Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT – and every Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/2UOtKcamtl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021
