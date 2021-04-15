AEW News: Darby Allin Beats Matt Hardy On AEW Dynamite, Don Callis Promises More Surprises From Elite

– Darby Allin defeated Matt Hardy in the main event of AEW Dynamite to retain the TNT Championship. Tonight’s show saw Allin pin Hardy with the Coffin Drop after a chaotic match, and you can check out some highlights below:

– Tonight’s show also saw Don Callis cut a promo with The Elite at his site, noting that the Young Bucks joining Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers was just the beginning of the story, and promised another surprise for everyone: