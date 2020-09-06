wrestling / News
Darby Allin: ‘Becoming an Afterthought Is Not an Option’
September 6, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out, Darby Allin took a nasty bump during the match. He was placed into a body bag with thumbtacks, and then he was powerbombed while in the bag by Brian Cage. It was later reported that Darby Allin appears to be OK following the match. Allin himself shared a Twitter earlier, thanking fans for their support and stating that he will one day main event a pay-per-view.
Allin wrote, “Becoming an afterthought is not an option. Mark my words I will main event a PPV. Thanks for all the support.” You can view his tweet below:
Becoming an afterthought is not an option.
Mark my words I will main event a PPV.
Thanks for all the support.
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) September 6, 2020
