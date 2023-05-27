Darby Allin on His Bond With Sting, the Four Pillars Title Contest

– TV Insider’s Scott Fishman interviewed Darby Allin ahead of this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, where he will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match for the AEW World Title. Below are some highlights:

His thoughts on the talk of the four pillars for the title match: “I like the thought of it being all homegrown guys, but to consider us four to be the pillars, I don’t like that. It sounds like we’re arrogant and above everyone. I’ve never liked the word pillar. I honestly feel whoever was with the company from day one, not even just day one, but someone who has been a ride or die, they are pillars in my eyes. There are so many people who have been there and don’t get the recognition of being a pillar. We all built this company. It’s just a cute little thing MJF came up with, and I don’t like the thought of it. I do like the thought of main eventing with four homegrown guys. It’s amazing when we can all get out there and remind people of what we are capable of. AEW is giving us the ball, to me that is what I’m excited about.”

On June being a big month for AEW with the launch of Collision and Fight Forever: “I’m pretty stoked because it gives people more time to be seen. There is only so much of our roster that can be seen on a two-hour show on Wednesday or a one-hour show on Friday. And if there was a hard roster split between shows, it would be amazing because we can really focus on more guys and give guys more opportunities. That is all you can ask for when you have a loaded roster ready to perform.”

Darby Allin on his bond with Sting: “With Sting, I’ve always told him that I not only look up to him for what he has done in the ring but outside it. Right now, he is 64 years old and is at peace. He is not clout-chasing or trying to stay relevant. When he is not at AEW, he is at peace with his own personal time. I look up to that…I always tell Sting I love how at peace he is by showing up and kicking ass and then going home to have alone time. He is not constantly on his phone. Sometimes I’ll text him, and then I may not hear back for two days, because he isn’t on his phone. He means a lot. It’s no secret his career is winding down. To play a part in that final chapter is an honor. For me, the end is the most important in someone’s career. That is what people will remember you as. What you did at the very end. To be part of that, I couldn’t be more stoked and happy. I refuse to let Sting’s career go out on a bad note. Expect some really entertaining things coming up.”

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is scheduled for tomorrow. It will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on PPV.