wrestling / News
Darby Allin Finally Defeats Brody King at AEW WrestleDream
Darby Allin pinned Brody King for the first time ever in a wrestling ring, defeating the monster at AEW WrestleDream. King tossed Allin around like a ragdoll throughout the match. Finally, Allin managed to knock King off the top onto the steel steps, following it up with a Coffin Drop. King beat the count and got back into the ring, only for Allin to hit another Coffin Drop for the win. King showed respect to Allin after the match.
Darby Allin has been looking for a challenge and when Brody King stepped up, it became much more personal of a fight.
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@DarbyAllin | @BrodyXKing pic.twitter.com/dRj4cHcP1w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
This one’s going to get VIOLENT. Brody King battles Darby Allin RIGHT NOW!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@BrodyXKing | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/xYIotHwOg8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
Brody King is trying to cut Darby Allin in half!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@DarbyAllin | @BrodyXKing pic.twitter.com/PJanD5N0oR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
Darby Allin WILL not stop!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@DarbyAllin | @BrodyXKing pic.twitter.com/BnJPck0jQN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
Brody King is tossing Darby Allin all over the Tacoma Dome!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@DarbyAllin | @BrodyXKing pic.twitter.com/ObDfF2BMaW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
"DARBY ALLIN, WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!"
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@DarbyAllin | @BrodyXKing pic.twitter.com/iJXnYmuFzK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024