Darby Allin Finally Defeats Brody King at AEW WrestleDream

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brody King Darby Allin AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

Darby Allin pinned Brody King for the first time ever in a wrestling ring, defeating the monster at AEW WrestleDream. King tossed Allin around like a ragdoll throughout the match. Finally, Allin managed to knock King off the top onto the steel steps, following it up with a Coffin Drop. King beat the count and got back into the ring, only for Allin to hit another Coffin Drop for the win. King showed respect to Allin after the match.

