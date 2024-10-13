Darby Allin Finally Defeats Brody King at AEW WrestleDream

Darby Allin pinned Brody King for the first time ever in a wrestling ring, defeating the monster at AEW WrestleDream. King tossed Allin around like a ragdoll throughout the match. Finally, Allin managed to knock King off the top onto the steel steps, following it up with a Coffin Drop. King beat the count and got back into the ring, only for Allin to hit another Coffin Drop for the win. King showed respect to Allin after the match.

Darby Allin has been looking for a challenge and when Brody King stepped up, it became much more personal of a fight. Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@DarbyAllin | @BrodyXKing pic.twitter.com/dRj4cHcP1w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024