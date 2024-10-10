Darby Allin Says Brody King Being Dangerous Isn’t An Act: ‘He’s Lived This His Whole Life’

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Darby Allin said that Brody King is dangerous in real life and he’s wants to help the House of Black member channel more of that. The two have a match at AEW WrestleDream this Saturday.

He wrote: “A guy like Brody King, when he’s bored, he’s dangerous. I really think — he’s just kind of that right now. House Of Black is kind of like that and Brody wants to really ruffle the feathers of AEW I feel like. If he does it on his own, he kind of sees this as the way of doing it. Brody to me is a guy that you see outside in his real life, a lot of people don’t know this, but outside in his real life, he’s in an actual hardcore band called God’s Hate. It’s a crazy band where their live shows, people are getting beat up. Fans are getting messed up and sent to the hospital, there’s all this crazy stuff going on, so much violence in real life. If people think Brody King is going out there and playing an act as this big dangerous guy, man they’re wrong, he’s lived this his whole life. I kinda want to pull that out of him in the sense of like, alright, be that Brody King that I know you are in real life on AEW, be that guy because that’s a lot more captivating than your whole Spirit Halloween act.“