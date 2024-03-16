Darby Allin Suffered Broken Foot On AEW Dynamite, Won’t Climb Mt. Everest This Year

Darby Allin won’t be able to climb Mt. Everest this year after suffering a broken foot on AEW Dynamite. Allin posted to his Twitter account to note that he suffered the broken foot at Big Business, confirming an initial report from TMZ on the matter, which said the injury came two minutes into his match with Jay White when he did a front flip off the top rope. The report notes that Allin broke three bones in his foot.

The AEW star was scheduled to begin his Mt. Everest climb on March 27th but will not be able to make it, writing:

“Unfortunately the foots really broke from Wednesdays match. Everest will have to be next year”

Allin was attacked by The Gunns after the match to write him off TV, and ironically the angle involved a storyline broken ankle.

